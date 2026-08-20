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Theo Bair News: Suspended for season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Bair is suspended for Auxerre's season opener against Lens, according to Ligue 1.

Bair's ban leaves a gap at the point of Auxerre's attack for the opening match, though he's expected to be back in contention once he's available again for the visit of Angers on August 29. Aristide Zossou is expected to lead the line in his place against Lens.

Theo Bair
AJ Auxerre
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