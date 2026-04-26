Theo Corbeanu Injury: Back running
Corbeanu (knee) is back running on the grass, however there is no timetable for his return, per Benedict Rhodes of the Walking Red.
Corbeanu was expected to return in April, however to appears his return is delayed, with his an unknown timeline. The good news is the forward is running on the grass, however his return will depend on how he feels and when he is able to return to training.
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