Theo Corbeanu Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Corbeanu is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing successful surgery to repair the knee injury he picked up during the offseason. The forward now begins a lengthy rehab process with the goal of returning as soon as possible for Toronto. He was a regular fixture in the starting XI last campaign, so his absence leaves a real gap in the lineup, with newcomers Djordje Mihailovic and Daniel Salloi in line to absorb most of the minutes moving forward.