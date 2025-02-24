Theo Corbeanu News: Four shots without a goal in opener
Corbeanu had four shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against D.C. United.
Corbeanu had a productive MLS debut as he attempted four shots, created two chances and attempted four crosses. Over the coming weeks and increased accuracy could provide solid results as he only put one shot on target while he wasn't accurate with any of his crosses.
