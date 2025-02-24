Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Theo Corbeanu headshot

Theo Corbeanu News: Four shots without a goal in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Corbeanu had four shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against D.C. United.

Corbeanu had a productive MLS debut as he attempted four shots, created two chances and attempted four crosses. Over the coming weeks and increased accuracy could provide solid results as he only put one shot on target while he wasn't accurate with any of his crosses.

Theo Corbeanu
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now