Theo Corbeanu headshot

Theo Corbeanu News: Nets winner from spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Corbeanu scored what would go on to be the winning goal from the penalty spot for Toronto FC in a 1-0 win Wednesday against San Diego FC.

The forward made no mistakes from the spot and Toronto went on to secure a huge upset win. Corbeanu will try to be among the goals again Saturday against Nashville SC, but it's a tough matchup. The side has only given up 25 goals in 23 MLS matches.

