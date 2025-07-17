Theo Corbeanu News: Nets winner from spot
Corbeanu scored what would go on to be the winning goal from the penalty spot for Toronto FC in a 1-0 win Wednesday against San Diego FC.
The forward made no mistakes from the spot and Toronto went on to secure a huge upset win. Corbeanu will try to be among the goals again Saturday against Nashville SC, but it's a tough matchup. The side has only given up 25 goals in 23 MLS matches.
