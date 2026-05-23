Theo Corbeanu News: On bench for Chicago match

Corbeanu (knee) is on the bench Saturday against Chicago Fire.

Corbeanu may finally make his first appearance of the 2026 MLS campaign, although he's expected to serve as a backup option in the short term. If he avoids any setbacks, he could eventually put some pressure on Derrick Etienne and Daniel Salloi on the flanks. Last season, Corbeanu tallied six goals and two assists across 32 MLS games.