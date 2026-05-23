Theo Corbeanu headshot

Theo Corbeanu News: On bench for Chicago match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Corbeanu (knee) is on the bench Saturday against Chicago Fire.

Corbeanu may finally make his first appearance of the 2026 MLS campaign, although he's expected to serve as a backup option in the short term. If he avoids any setbacks, he could eventually put some pressure on Derrick Etienne and Daniel Salloi on the flanks. Last season, Corbeanu tallied six goals and two assists across 32 MLS games.

Theo Corbeanu
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now