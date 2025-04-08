Theo Corbeanu News: Returns to starting lineup

Corbeanu registered three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Corbeanu made his return to the starting lineup after not seeing the pitch in either of the two games and playing as a sub in his previous two appearances. Nonetheless, he came out with good energy and fired three shots, marking his second-highest total in five appearances on the season. He also accounted for a chance created and an accurate cross for the first time in three appearances.