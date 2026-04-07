Theo De Percin News: Concedes one against Le Havre

De Percin recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Le Havre.

De Percin would step into net for a fifth time this season against Le Havre after the suspensions to Donovan Leon, doing well to stop two shots but still allowing one. That said, he is yet to record a clean sheet in five appearances (three starts) this season. He will now likely drop back into a backup behind Leon.