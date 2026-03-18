Theo De Percin News: Signs contract extension

De Percin has agreed to a contract extension with Auxerre through June 2029, the team announced Wednesday.

De Percin is currently the second-choice goalkeeper behind Donovan Leon but has received the club's trust to contend for a greater role in the future. The 25-year-old has made three league appearances in the 2025/26 season, tallying seven saves and conceding four goals. He also had a big seven-save performance in the French Cup last year.