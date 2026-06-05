Theo Eyoum News: Imposing young center-back
Eyoum has been one of Le Mans's standout performers in their promotion-winning Ligue 2 campaign, making 23 starts and contributing one goal as he established himself as one of the most eye-catching defenders in the second division.
Eyoum brings physical presence, composure on the ball and the kind of dominant aerial ability that will be tested at a higher level next season, and his performances were central to a Le Mans defensive unit that kept opponents at bay consistently throughout the campaign. The step up to Ligue 1 will be a significant challenge for the young center-back, but his profile and development trajectory suggest he has the tools to hold his own in the top flight.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now