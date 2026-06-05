Theo Eyoum News: Imposing young center-back

Eyoum has been one of Le Mans's standout performers in their promotion-winning Ligue 2 campaign, making 23 starts and contributing one goal as he established himself as one of the most eye-catching defenders in the second division.

Eyoum brings physical presence, composure on the ball and the kind of dominant aerial ability that will be tested at a higher level next season, and his performances were central to a Le Mans defensive unit that kept opponents at bay consistently throughout the campaign. The step up to Ligue 1 will be a significant challenge for the young center-back, but his profile and development trajectory suggest he has the tools to hold his own in the top flight.