Theo Hernandez News: Active on both ends in win

Hernandez had one off-target shot, created three chances, sent in four crosses (one accurate), made one tackle and four clearances, drew four fouls and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's 2-0 win over Empoli.

Hernandez was active as usual on the attacking end, creating a lot for teammates and drawing more fouls than he did in any game this season, but also provided significant defensive help, matching his season high in clearances and not letting the opposition generating much from his flank. The left-back is one of the game's top offensive initiators at his position and more defensive gems like this one could make him separate even further from his peers from a fantasy perspective.