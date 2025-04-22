Theo Hernandez News: Attempts seven crosses in defeat
Hernandez had seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Atalanta.
Hernandez attempted seven crosses, including four corners. In total, he only completed one cross and created two chances. This made it four games out of his last six that he has created two chances. This was only his third game this season in which he has attempted seven or more crosses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now