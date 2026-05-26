Theo Hernandez News: Brings energy on left flank

Hernandez has been named in France's World Cup squad and is expected to be one of the most dynamic attacking outlets for Les Bleus throughout the tournament.

Hernandez wrapped up the campaign as one of the most electric left-backs in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal, racking up five goals and one assist across 31 starts while constantly pushing the tempo going forward and holding his own defensively all season long. The younger of the Hernandez brothers brings elite pace, physicality and a dangerous final ball into the box, making him a major weapon for France as his overlapping runs and ability to create overloads on the left open up lanes for the front three to attack centrally. Hernandez is locked in as one of coach Didier Deschamps' go-to starters, and his energy and direct style will be key to France's attacking identity throughout the tournament, even with competition from Lucas Digne and his brother Lucas Hernandez for that left-back spot.