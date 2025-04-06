Theo Hernandez News: Lively in Fiorentina bout

Hernandez had four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate), two tackles (two won) and one corner Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Fiorentina.

Hernandez had some troubles containing Dodo but motored down the wing and fired off more than a few times in this one, leading his side in attempts. He has assisted once and added five shots (two on target), eight key passes, 14 crosses (six accurate) and eight corners in the last five games.