Theo Hernandez News: Paltry in derby with Inter

Hernandez had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate), two tackles (one won) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Hernandez wasn't too impactful on offense but held Denzel Dumfries, who has been on fire in recent matches, reasonably in check. He has totaled eight shots (two on target), six key passes, 17 crosses (four accurate) and 13 corners in the last five games, with one clean sheet and no goal contributions.