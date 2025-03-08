Theo Hernandez News: Pretty good versus Lecce

Hernandez registered four crosses (three accurate), four key passes, one clearance and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Lecce.

Hernandez was a force while powering down the wing, generating a few threatening situations and co-leading his side in chances. He has created nine in the last five rounds, adding five shots (zero on target), 15 crosses (six accurate) and 13 corners, but without any goal contribution or clean sheet.