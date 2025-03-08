Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Theo Hernandez headshot

Theo Hernandez News: Pretty good versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Hernandez registered four crosses (three accurate), four key passes, one clearance and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Lecce.

Hernandez was a force while powering down the wing, generating a few threatening situations and co-leading his side in chances. He has created nine in the last five rounds, adding five shots (zero on target), 15 crosses (six accurate) and 13 corners, but without any goal contribution or clean sheet.

Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now