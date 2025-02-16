Fantasy Soccer
Theo Hernandez headshot

Theo Hernandez News: Productive in Verona tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Hernandez had nine crosses (three accurate), three key passes, four clearances and eight corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Verona.

Hernandez had his signature burst in this one, attacking at will down the wing and also padding his stats through corner kicks. He led his team in deliveries and set a new season high and was fine in the back in an easy match-up. He has tallied nine chances created, 21 crosses (four accurate), 16 corners and 14 clearances in the last five games, with two clean sheets and no goal contributions.

Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
