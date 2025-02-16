Theo Hernandez News: Productive in Verona tilt

Hernandez had nine crosses (three accurate), three key passes, four clearances and eight corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Verona.

Hernandez had his signature burst in this one, attacking at will down the wing and also padding his stats through corner kicks. He led his team in deliveries and set a new season high and was fine in the back in an easy match-up. He has tallied nine chances created, 21 crosses (four accurate), 16 corners and 14 clearances in the last five games, with two clean sheets and no goal contributions.