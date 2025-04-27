Theo Hernandez News: Quiet against Venezia

Hernandez recorded one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate), six clearances and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Venezia.

Hernandez posted a new season high in clearance but had a subdued offensive display, failing to create a scoring chance for just the second time in the last eight fixtures. He has launched two or more crosses in the last five matches, totaling 18 (four accurate) and adding seven shots (two on target), six chances created and 11 corners, with one goal and one assist.