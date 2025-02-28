Fantasy Soccer
Theo Hernandez headshot

Theo Hernandez News: Sends in three crosses against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Hernandez won one of one tackle and had four clearances, three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 2-1 defeat versus Bologna.

Hernandez led his side in deliveries despite the low volume but couldn't link up with a teammate in any of them. He has registered five shots (zero on target), seven chances created, 20 crosses (five accurate) and 18 corners in the last five bouts, with one clean sheet and no goal contributions.

Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
