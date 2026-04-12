Theo Le Bris Injury: Injured early

Le Bris was forced off the field in the 23rd minute of Sunday's match against Lyon due to an injury.

Le Bris would not last long Sunday before he needed a substitute, as the midfielder appeared to be struggling with an injury. Unfortunately, this could be a major loss for the club, missing only a few starts since the beginning of September. He was replaced by Panos Katseris, a likely candidate to take some of Le Bris's time if he is out longer.