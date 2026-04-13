Theo Le Bris Injury: Might be done for season

Le Bris was forced off in the 23rd minute of Sunday's 2-0 loss against Lyon due to a hamstring injury and could miss the remainder of the season, according to coach Olivier Pantaloni, per Paul Lopez of Le Telegramme. "He felt pain behind his thigh. I think he will be out for a little while. The end of the season is in a month. If what he felt is confirmed by the MRI, he risks being out until the end of the season."

Le Bris was visibly concerned as he boarded the team bus after the match, hoping the issue would not prove season-ending. The Lorient captain for the night has been a near ever-present in the starting lineup since September, making his potential absence a significant blow for the Merlus in what remains a critical stretch of their campaign. Panos Katseris stepped in to replace him on Sunday and is the leading candidate to take on a larger role if Le Bris is indeed ruled out for the remainder of the season pending the imaging results. The midfielder scored two goals and delivered two assists in 28 Ligue 1 games (22 starts) this campaign.