Theo Le Bris headshot

Theo Le Bris News: Six crosses in 1-1 home draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Le Bris registered one shot (one on goal) and six crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Paris FC.

Le Bris attempted six crosses but was only able to complete one. So far this season, he has scored two goals and provided two assists. In the last two matches, he has attempted 11 crosses. He also put one shot on target whiwh was his first shot in the last four games.

Theo Le Bris
Lorient
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