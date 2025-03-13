Theo Sainte-Luce News: Will miss clash against Auxerre

Sainte-Luce is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Sainte-Luce will miss the clash against Auxerre on March. 30, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The left-back has been a regular starter lately meaning his absence will force a change in the starting lineup, with Falaye Sacko likely seeing more minutes in that game.