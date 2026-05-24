Thiago Almada Injury: Out for finale

Almada is out for Sunday's match against Villarreal due to muscular discomfort, according to his club.

Almada is not with his team for the season finale, as the attacker instead missed out due to some discomfort. This will end his season a bit early, but it should be nothing to worry about heading into the summer. He then ended his first season with the club, recording three goals and one assist in 27 appearances (16 starts).