Thiago Almada Injury: Working towards full fitness

Almada is managing a muscular overload resulting from an accumulation of matches, with the Argentina coaching staff monitoring his condition as he works toward full fitness for the World Cup, according to TYC Sports.

Almada had already missed Atletico's season finale with muscular discomfort, ending his first season at the club with three goals and one assist across 27 appearances (16 starts). The nature of the issue as fatigue-related rather than a structural problem is encouraging, and the coaching staff will manage his workload carefully over the coming days to ensure he is fully available for the tournament when Argentina's campaign gets underway against Algeria on June 16.