Thiago Almada headshot

Thiago Almada News: Assists both in 2-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Thiago Almada assisted twice to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 win over Nice.

Almada asssited both goals as Lyon won 2-0. These were his first goal involvements since joining Lyon. The midfielder also took two shots, both of which were on target and created three chances overall. Since joining Lyon he has taken nine set pieces.

Thiago Almada
Lyon
More Stats & News
