Thiago Almada News: Clears suspension

Almada is an option going forward following a one-match league suspension.

Almada could compete with Alex Baena, Giuliano Simeone and Nicolas Gonzalez in attacking midfield spots, assuming there will continue to be rotations in the next few weeks of league and UCL action. The Argentinian has struggled to post consistent numbers this season, but he delivered an assist in the Copa del Rey finale and another one while on international duty in March. Thus, he could be a source of playmaking production if he features in the short term.