Thiago Almada News: Creative engine in attack

Thiago Almada recorded seven crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Monaco. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Almada was one of the only positive players on the pitch for Lyon in their 2-0 loss to Monaco. In 90 minutes played, the attacking midfielder created a match-high chances with three, made nine passes into the final third, and was dispossessed just one time. Almada has five goal contributions in eight Ligue 1 starts this season, and will aim to finish the campaign strongly against Angers this Saturday.