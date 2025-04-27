Thiago Almada News: Pair of assists Saturday

Almada assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 4-1 win over Rennes.

Almada recorded a pair of assists in the first half Saturday, his second match this season with multiple goal contributions. He assisted Malick Fofana's opener in the 8th minute, and also Alexandre Lacazette's strike in the 39th minute. He created four chances, took two shots and took six corners on the attack. He also intercepted one pass, made one clearance and won three duels in his stellar 90 minutes of action.