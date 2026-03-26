Thiago Almada News: Relegated to minimal role
Almada has been an unused substitute in three of Atletico Madrid's last five matches between LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League.
Almada started the first three matches of the 2025/26 season but didn't do so again until a three-game stretch in LaLiga between Jan. 31 and Feb. 15. He's been a backup option for manager Diego Simeone and has failed to take advantage of the opportunities he's generated as well, tallying just two chances created and not a single shot in those two starts this month. Don't expect Almada to see regular playing time for Atletico as long as the team stays healthy, leaving him as a rotation alternative and not much else.
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