Thiago Almada News: Scores against Le Havre

Thiago Almada scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate), three chances created and two corners in Sunday's 4-2 victory versus Le Havre.

Almada scored his first goal for Lyon during stoppage time to complete their comeback win at home. The midfielder logged his third start in 10 overall appearances since transferring from Botafogo in January. He also logged season-highs in shots and chances created during the match.