Almada returned to the bench after starting the previous two matches in all competitions, with Alex Baena taking his place in the lineup. He still made an impact off the bench, scoring his third league goal with a well-taken strike during an 18-minute cameo. The midfielder has made just three starts across his last 19 appearances, and the goal does not secure a return to the starting XI as he faces competition for minutes with Baena and the returning Nicolas Gonzalez, who was the preferred option before his injury.