Thiago Almada News: Sent off Wednesday

Almada was shown a red card in the 30th minute of Wednesday's match against Elche.

Alamda would leave the field in the first half of Wednesday's contest, shown his marching orders after a straight red and a penalty. This will leave him out to face Athletic on Saturday, potentially missing more time depending on the ruling. He has served more of a rotational role, so this is a minor absence, as we will likely Julian Alvarez start at forward again after the break against Elche. Almada is set to return when facing Valencia on May 2.