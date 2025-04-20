Thiago Almada News: Uneventful service off bench

Almada came on in the second half, providing seven crosses and four corner kicks in Lyon's 2-1 loss to St. Etienne Sunday.

Despite his service, Almada didn't create a single chance and only one of his crosses was considered accurate. He'll need to do better should Lyon want to get past Rennes next Saturday, a side which has allowed 40 goals in Ligue 1 but has conceded just three goals in the last four matches.