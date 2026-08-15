Thiago Fernandez Injury: Debut delayed by registration

Fernandez has been left out of Levante's squad for Saturday's opener against Espanyol due to registration issues, delaying his debut for the club, according to Las Provincias.

Fernandez arrived at Levante on loan from Villarreal after his time at the Yellow Submarine proved too short to earn him a real path to a starting role there, prompting the move in search of regular minutes. He has now been left out of the squad entirely for the opener against Espanyol with registration issues are the reason he won't even travel with the group. Once the paperwork is resolved, he should be in the mix for his debut, but for now his introduction to the club is on hold through no fault of his own.