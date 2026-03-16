Thiago Fernandez News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Fernandez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Fernandez started the game on the left flank and set up the only goal of the game for David Costas in the 30th minute. Fernandez managed 18 passes and also made an interception. He has now appeared only seven times this season, starting twice and is up to three assists for the campaign.