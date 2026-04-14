Thiago Fernandez News: Supplies assist in win

Fernandez assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Celta Vigo.

Fernandez's driven cross into the six-yard box setup the third Real Oviedo goal Sunday in their 3-0 victory over Celta Vigo. The assist marks the fourth for the Villarreal loanee in just his 10th appearance (fifth start) since being loaned to Real Oviedo for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign. Fernandez initially made five successive substitute appearances upon arriving at Oviedo, but he has now been named to the starting XI in five consecutive league matches.