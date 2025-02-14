Fantasy Soccer
Thiago Injury: No specific timeline

Published on February 14, 2025

Thiago (infection) has no specific timeline for his return, according to manager Thomas Frank. "He is planned to start running next week. That means he's a bit away."

Thiago is hopeful to get back running within the week, but that doesn't give a specific timeline on his return to training or match action. Frank also specified he wasn't sure if Thiago would train before March. Thiago is set to take a large role in the attack when fully fit and available.

Thiago
Brentford
