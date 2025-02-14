Thiago Injury: No specific timeline

Thiago (infection) has no specific timeline for his return, according to manager Thomas Frank. "He is planned to start running next week. That means he's a bit away."

Thiago is hopeful to get back running within the week, but that doesn't give a specific timeline on his return to training or match action. Frank also specified he wasn't sure if Thiago would train before March. Thiago is set to take a large role in the attack when fully fit and available.