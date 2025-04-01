Thiago Injury: Starting to train

Thiago (infection) is progressing well and even starting to train, according to manager Thomas Frank. "He is progressing, going a little bit slower, but progressing. He is building the muscle volume and strength around the knee to make sure he ticks all of the strength markers. He is running, and he is also part training, so it's moving forward."

Thiago is seeing many more improvements as he looks to recover from an infection, with the forward now training again after returning to grass around a month ago. He has not played since early December, so this is a good sign for the attacker. He will look to see the field soon, probably at least another week or two away.