Thiago Martins Injury: Late call with leg injury

Martins is listed as questionable for Saturday's match against Vancouver with a leg injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Martins is a new addition to NYCFC's injury list this matchday, and given the club's note about possible updates post-training, his status genuinely could change before kickoff. He's a central defender whose availability helps a backline already stretched thin by multiple absences. As a starter, the club will hope he is available, with Raul Gustavo as a potential replacement.