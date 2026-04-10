Thiago Martins Injury: Late call with leg injury
Martins is listed as questionable for Saturday's match against Vancouver with a leg injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Martins is a new addition to NYCFC's injury list this matchday, and given the club's note about possible updates post-training, his status genuinely could change before kickoff. He's a central defender whose availability helps a backline already stretched thin by multiple absences. As a starter, the club will hope he is available, with Raul Gustavo as a potential replacement.
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