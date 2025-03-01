Fantasy Soccer
Thiago Martins

Thiago Martins News: On bench for LAFC match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Martins (calf) has made the squad as a substitute option in Saturday's clash against Los Angeles FC.

Martins could play again in this game, though it's unclear how much playing time he's ready for. Prior to the issue, he was a consistent starter at center-back, averaging 4.2 clearances per contest over the 2024 MLS campaign. He'll look to regain the spot from Strahinja Tanasijevic at some point of the year.

Thiago Martins
New York City FC

