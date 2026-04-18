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Thiago Martins News: Returns to starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Martins (leg) is in the starting lineup in Saturday's matchup versus Charlotte.

Martins was questionable while recovering from a slight leg injury heading into this game, but he regained enough health to earn a place in the lineup, pushing Keaton Parks to a bench role. The fit-again player will aim to stay active in the back line for the remainder of the season while producing mostly via passes and defensive stats.

Thiago Martins
New York City FC
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