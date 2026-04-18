Thiago Martins News: Returns to starting XI
Martins (leg) is in the starting lineup in Saturday's matchup versus Charlotte.
Martins was questionable while recovering from a slight leg injury heading into this game, but he regained enough health to earn a place in the lineup, pushing Keaton Parks to a bench role. The fit-again player will aim to stay active in the back line for the remainder of the season while producing mostly via passes and defensive stats.
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