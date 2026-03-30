Thiago Nicolas Borbas Silva headshot

Thiago Nicolas Borbas Silva Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Borbas (undisclosed) is back in training and could be an option for Sunday's match against Sevilla, according to Lavozdeasturias.

Borbas trained with the group Monday and could be an option for Sunday's match against Sevilla after missing the last three matches with an undisclosed injury. The forward has not started a single match this season and is likely to return to a rotational role upon his return.

Thiago Nicolas Borbas Silva
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