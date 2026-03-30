Thiago Nicolas Borbas Silva Injury: Back in training
Borbas (undisclosed) is back in training and could be an option for Sunday's match against Sevilla, according to Lavozdeasturias.
Borbas trained with the group Monday and could be an option for Sunday's match against Sevilla after missing the last three matches with an undisclosed injury. The forward has not started a single match this season and is likely to return to a rotational role upon his return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now