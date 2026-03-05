Thiago Nicolas Borbas Silva Injury: Suffers injury off bench

Borbas (undisclosed) came off bench during Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano and suffered an injury at the end of the game, according to coach Guillermo Almada, per El Desmarque.

Borbas logged 16 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Rayo Vallecano but picked up a late injury that now leaves him doubtful for the upcoming fixtures. The newcomer will be evaluated over the next few days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will need time on the sidelines to recover. That said, he has only been used as a bench option so far for Real Oviedo, so his potential absence would not affect the starting XI.