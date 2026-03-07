Thiago Nicolas Borbas Silva Injury: Unlikely against Espanyol

Borbas (undisclosed) is unlikely to be available for Monday's clash against Espanyol, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Borbas picked up an injury after coming off the bench in the last matchup against Rayo Vallecano and was still not back in training Saturday, which makes his availability for Monday's clash with Espanyol look unlikely. The forward has mostly been used as a depth option off the bench for Real Oviedo this season, so his potential absence should not have much impact on the starting XI.