Thiago Pitarch News: Another UCL start

Pitarch had two tackles (one won) and one interception in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Manchester City.

Pitarch would find himself in the starting XI Tuesday, a second straight start in UCL play and a fifth straight start in all competitions. He continues to see time with Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos working back from injury, only earning two appearances before he was boosted into the first-team starting XI. With the old youth coach now leading the first team for Real Madrid, it appears he is turning to some of their younger options. That said, he has done well with his time on the field, a nuisance to opposing players and always around the ball, although he still awaits a goal contribution.