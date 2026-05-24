Thiago Pitarch News: Two assists in final game

Pitarch assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win over Athletic. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 3rd minute.

Pitarch turned in a two-assist performance on the final matchday, first floating a perfectly weighted through ball for Jude Bellingham's 41st minute volley before later helping set up Brahim Diaz's 88th minute strike with a key pass in the buildup. The young midfielder wraps up the season with two assists, six shots, six chances created, and 15 tackles across 16 appearances (11 starts) in all competitions, cementing his rise as one of the most intriguing young breakouts in Spanish football this year. His performance also stood out as one of the last bright spots of manager Alvaro Arbeloa's brief spell in charge of Real Madrid, with boss Jose Mourinho now expected to take over ahead of next season.