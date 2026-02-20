Thibault De Smet Injury: Back available Saturday

De Smet (ankle) is back available for Saturday's clash against Toulouse, coach Stephane Gilli said in the press conference, according to Le Parisien.

De Smet returned to full training and is officially back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against Toulouse after shaking off his ankle injury. The defender should use the next stretch to round back into match fitness, but once he's fully up to speed, he's expected to reclaim his starting spot on the left side of the Parisians' back line.