Thibault De Smet Injury: Could return Saturday

De Smet (ankle) could be an option for Saturday's game against Lens, according to Laurent Pruneta of Le Parisien.

De Smet has missed the last three games due to an ankle injury, and it seems he'll have to pass a late fitness test to determine whether he'll be able to return or not. Having De Smet back would be big for Paris FC, as he's been a regular starter when healthy. He's been in the XI in 11 of his 14 Ligue 1 appearances this term.