Thibault De Smet Injury: Not in squad list

De Smet (ankle) didn't make the squad list for Saturday's clash against Lens, the club posted.

De Smet is trending in the right direction as he works back from his ankle injury and is nearing a return, but Saturday's clash against the Sang et Or comes a bit too soon. The left-back will likely need at least one more week before he is cleared for match action. In the meantime, Nhoa Sangui should continue to see an expanded role along the Parisians' backline.